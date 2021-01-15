Blackwood stopped 35 of 37 shots through overtime in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston.

Blackwood kept his team in the game in the first period, as the Bruins led only 1-0 at the intermission despite holding a 16-4 edge in shots. That 1-0 score didn't change in the second, but the third period offered a flurry of goals, with New Jersey twice tying the game. Neither Blackwood nor Tuukka Rask blinked in the shootout until Brad Marchand beat Blackwood in the third round to hand New Jersey the loss, but Blackwood was the only reason the team earned a point at all. The young goaltender should be one of the few bright spots on an otherwise underwhelming roster all season.