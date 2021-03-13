Blackwood will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is trying to pull himself out of a funk. He's lost seven of his last eight games while recording an .862 save percentage. The Islanders rank 17th in the league with 2.93 goals per game, but perhaps Blackwood will find some relief, as Anders Lee -- the Islanders' leading scorer -- is out with a lower-body injury.