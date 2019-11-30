Blackwood will guard the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has yielded at least four goals in each of his last three starts, rounding out to an .884 save percentage. The 22-year-old will take the ice for the eighth time in 10 contests against a stiff divisional foe, as the Blueshirts rank 10th with 3.29 goals per game this year.