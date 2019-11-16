Blackwood will protect the road goal in Saturday's matchup against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This is the second time this year that Blackwood will start both games in a back-to-back. The Devils are rolling with the hot hand, though, as Blackwood has been solid overall in November with a .924 save percentage and 4-2-1. The 22-year-old has a tough matchup, though, as the Habs average 3.53 goals per game this year.