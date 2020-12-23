Blackwood inked a three-year, $8.4 million contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.

Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record in 47 games last year in which he registered a 2.77 GAA, .915 save percentage and three shutouts. The 22-year-old netminder remains the heir apparent for the Devils but will likely split the starts of the upcoming campaign with offseason acquisition and two-time Stanley Cup champion Corey Crawford.