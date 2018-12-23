Blackwood stopped all nine shots he faced in relief during Sunday's 3-0 loss to Columbus.

Blackwood entered just after the halfway point of the game in favor of Keith Kinkaid who had allowed three goals on just 11 shots. The 6-foot-4 rookie faced Columbus on Thursday and performed well despite taking the loss; he stopped 36-of-38 shots but his offense couldn't get much going on the other end.