Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Perfect in relief
Blackwood stopped all nine shots he faced in relief during Sunday's 3-0 loss to Columbus.
Blackwood entered just after the halfway point of the game in favor of Keith Kinkaid who had allowed three goals on just 11 shots. The 6-foot-4 rookie faced Columbus on Thursday and performed well despite taking the loss; he stopped 36-of-38 shots but his offense couldn't get much going on the other end.
