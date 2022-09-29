Blackwood's availability to start against the Rangers on Thursday is in doubt after the netminder started feeling ill, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. If Blackwood can't play, Vitek Vanecek is expected to start.

Barring anything unexpected, Blackwood should still be available for the start of the regular season regardless of whether or not he can play Thursday. In fact, with the club heading into a back-to-back, he could still be an option at home versus the Rangers on Friday.