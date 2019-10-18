Blackwood made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Blackwood finally earned the Devils their first win of the season in their seventh game. Neither he nor Cory Schneider have been impressive to start the season, so the starting job is still right there for the taking. Blackwood posted a 2.61 GAA in a promising rookie campaign last year, and he finally seemed to rediscover that form in this one.