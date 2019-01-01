Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Pitches another shutout
Blackwood set aside all 25 shots in Monday's 4-0 home win over the Cancuks.
Blackwood was again unbeatable after slamming the door on the Hurricanes on Saturday. He's been a huge find for the Devils and fantasy owners alike, with the Ontario native earning the distinction of being the first goalie in franchise history to post back-to-back shutouts as a rookie. The Devils will have a tough decision to make when Cory Schneider (abdomen) -- who lost the starting gig to Keith Kinkaid -- is healthy enough to return.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod against Canucks•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: First career shutout against Canes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets first NHL victory•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defending road goal Thursday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Perfect in relief•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...