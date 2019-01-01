Blackwood set aside all 25 shots in Monday's 4-0 home win over the Cancuks.

Blackwood was again unbeatable after slamming the door on the Hurricanes on Saturday. He's been a huge find for the Devils and fantasy owners alike, with the Ontario native earning the distinction of being the first goalie in franchise history to post back-to-back shutouts as a rookie. The Devils will have a tough decision to make when Cory Schneider (abdomen) -- who lost the starting gig to Keith Kinkaid -- is healthy enough to return.