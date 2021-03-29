Blackwood turned aside 40 shots Sunday in a 1-0 win over Boston.
Blackwood silenced a Boston squad that was without team scoring leader Brad Marchand, as well as fellow forwards Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly, all of whom are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Despite those absences for the Bruins, Blackwood still had to handle his biggest workload since making 47 stops back on Jan. 19. The 24-year-old has won four of his last five starts heading into Tuesday's rematch with Boston.
