Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Placed on injured reserve
Blackwood (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday.
Blackwood's placement on IR is retroactive to Dec. 2, which means can still be activated ahead of Saturday's clash with Philadelphia. The move allowed the team to promote Kevin Rooney from the minors, which gives it a spare forward in the event somebody were to get hurt during warmups Thursday.
