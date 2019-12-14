Blackwood stopped 19 shots in relief during a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

The 23-year-old came on in relief of Louis Domingue, who sustained a lower-body injury during the second period. Blackwood entered with a deficit, so he didn't take a loss, but also couldn't capture a win despite his strong effort. Blackwood is 8-9-4 with a 2.93 GAA and .905 save percentage this season.