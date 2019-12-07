Blackwood allowed one goal on 29 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Blackhawks on Friday.

Although it came in a losing effort, this was Blackwood's best performance since stopping 38 shots against the Penguins on Nov. 15. Since then, Blackwood was 2-4-0 with an .884 save percentage before Friday. He is now 8-8-4 with a 3.05 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 21 games this season.