Blackwood stopped 32 of 33 shots in Monday's 7-1 rout of the Blackhawks.

Blackwood gave up the first goal at 3:21 of the first period and then benefited from seven straight tallies by the Devils. Aside from a five-goal hiccup in his last start, Blackwood has been excellent in winning three of his last four games. He's at 11-10-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 27 contests. The Devils host the Maple Leafs on Friday for their first game after the holiday break.