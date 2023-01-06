Blackwood (hand) fully participated in Friday's practice.

Blackwood was struck in the hand by the puck during Thursday's morning skate and missed that evening's game against St. Louis. Blackwood said after Friday's practice that his finger wasn't broken, and that he feels fine now. Akira Schmid, who stopped 14 of 18 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Blues, was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday, which indicates that Blackwood is an option for Saturday's game against the Rangers.