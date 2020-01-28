Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Prevails over Senators in shootout
Blackwood made 35 saves on 38 shots during a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Monday.
Blackwood carded his first victory since Jan. 2 and now owns a 15-12-6 record in 2019-20. The Devils' netminder was solid for 65 minutes but had far less work than his counterpart, Marcus Hogberg, who faced 53 shots in defeat. A home date with Nashville on Thursday awaits Blackwood and the Devils, and the team has yet to announce a starter for that contest.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Could go on road trip•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Getting day off Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets hook in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.