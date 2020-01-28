Blackwood made 35 saves on 38 shots during a 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa on Monday.

Blackwood carded his first victory since Jan. 2 and now owns a 15-12-6 record in 2019-20. The Devils' netminder was solid for 65 minutes but had far less work than his counterpart, Marcus Hogberg, who faced 53 shots in defeat. A home date with Nashville on Thursday awaits Blackwood and the Devils, and the team has yet to announce a starter for that contest.