Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Promoted following Kinkaid deal
Blackwood was called up from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The Devils have traded Keith Kinkaid to the Blue Jackets, with Blackwood inheriting the No. 2 job behind Cory Schneider, who appears determined to revive his career after an arduous battle working through an abdominal injury and poor play. Blackwood proved earlier this season that he belongs at the top level, as his rookie numbers consist of a 6-4-0 record (two shutouts), 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage over 13 games. Fantasy owners needing depth in goal should absolutely scour the waiver wire to see if he's available.
