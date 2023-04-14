Blackwood allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was replaced by Akira Schmid in the second period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Blackwood struggled Thursday, allowing three tallies in the first period and another early in the second before he was pulled. However, he was spared the loss when New Jersey rallied to tie the game 4-4 before coming away with an overtime win. The 26-year-old Blackwood finishes the regular season 10-6-2 with an .893 save percentage.