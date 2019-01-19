Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Reassigned to Binghamton
Blackwood was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday.
This transaction was executed a few short hours after Blackwood suffered a 3-2 home loss to the Ducks. but it shouldn't be viewed as a typical demotion. While New Jersey won't play again until after the All-Star break on Jan. 28, it's best for Blackwood's development to continue playing on a consistent basis -- even against weaker competition in the AHL. Cory Schneider (abdomen) has been activated from injured reserve, but with an 0-5-1 record, 4.66 GAA and .852 save percentage, it remains to be seen whether he'll truly get the chance to reclaim the No. 1 job over Blackwood and Keith Kinkaid after the break.
