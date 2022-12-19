Blackwood (knee) was brought up Monday from his conditioning assignment with AHL Utica.
Blackwood posted a 1-1-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and an .891 save percentage in two AHL appearances with the Comets during his conditioning stint. In seven appearances with the Devils this year, he has a mark of 4-2-0 with a 2.79 GAA and an .880 save percentage. Blackwood hasn't played in the NHL since Nov. 3. He will practice with New Jersey on Monday.
