Blackwood 14 saves on 18 shots over two periods Friday in a 4-3 loss to Boston.

All four goals came in the second period. Some were on mistakes from Blackwood's teammates in front of him and some were goofs by the netminder himself. "We made some mistakes, they made some good plays," Blackwood said. "I screwed up a little bit, so just a combination of everything." The young twinetender was coming off a sharp win over the Panthers on Wednesday, but he continues to struggle to put good efforts together after return from injury.