Blackwood (COVID-19 protocol) won't be available for Sunday's game versus the Islanders, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Blackwood will miss a second straight game, and Scott Wedgewood is expected to start between the pipes. There's no clear timeline for Blackwood's return, but his next chance to play will be Tuesday's game against the Islanders.
