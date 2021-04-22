Blackwood (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood skated Thursday morning, so he could be ready to return soon, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's rematch with the Penguins for his next opportunity to do so. Scott Wedgewood and Aaron Dell will continue to shoulder the load in goal for the Devils until Blackwood is given the green light.