Blackwood (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Saturday's game against Ottawa, per the NHL media site.
Blackwood is available for Saturday's contest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but it's unclear what his role will be if he returns to the lineup. Akira Schmid, who has been with the Devils since Feb. 21, is still currently listed on the NHL roster.
