Blackwood (upper body) took part in Friday's morning skate and is an option for Friday's game at home against Colorado.
Blackwood missed Thursday's practice because of the upper-body injury. Vitek Vanecek is expected to start Friday night, but Blackwood is good to serve as the backup. Blackwood has a 3-2-0 record, 2.81 GAA and .871 save percentage in five starts this season.
