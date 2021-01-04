Blackwood (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood exited Friday's practice early after tweaking something, but his presence on the ice Monday suggests he's back to full health. With offseason addition Corey Crawford pushing him for playing time, Blackwood will need to impress in camp to avoid being dropped to a backup role.
