Blackwood stopped 22 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. None of the goals Blackwood allowed were particularly soft, but the Rangers seemed to have no trouble getting into prime scoring positions against a porous Devils defense. The 24-year-old netminder has lost four straight starts and given up at least three goals in seven straight, sending his ratios on the season tumbling to a 2.97 GAA and .904 save percentage.