Blackwood turned away 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 shootout win versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Blackwood, making his third straight start, was named the game's No. 1 star after limiting the Jets to just a second-period goal by Andrew Copp. The 22-year-old has won four of his last six starts after going winless in his first three. Blackwood owns modest numbers on the season -- a 2.91 GAA and .891 save percentage -- but appears to be getting the opportunity to take the No. 1 job and run with it.