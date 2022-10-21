Blackwood faced just 17 shots during the Devils' 4-1 victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

Blackwood, who waited for 17:24 before making his first save Tuesday, remained relatively under-worked during his second win of the season. The 25-year-old netminder faced just 14 even-strength shots by the Islanders. Blackwood lost his shutout bid when Anders Lee scored at 16:44 of the third period. In three starts, Blackwood has yielded seven goals on 61 shots.