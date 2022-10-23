Blackwood made 21 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

His shutout bid got ruined late in the second period, when Kevin Labanc wired a puck past him top shelf on a two-on-one, but otherwise Blackwood was sharp once again. The 25-year-old netminder has won three straight starts, allowing two goals or less in each of them, and he appears to have quickly reclaimed the No. 1 job in New Jersey from offseason acquisition Vitek Vanecek.