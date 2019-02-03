The Devils assigned Blackwood to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

Blackwood had an outstanding performance Saturday in his first game since the All-Star break, stopping 37 of 39 shots to beat the Canadiens on the road. The Devils brought Cory Schneider back from his conditioning stint in Binghamton so the Devils simply don't have any room for Blackwood on the roster, even though he's statistically been the best goalie in New Jersey.