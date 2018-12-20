Blackwood will make his first NHL start Thursday evening against host Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The consolation for the Devils getting smoked by the Maple Leafs (7on Tuesday is that team brass had a chance to see what Blackwood can bring to the table. The 22-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ontario allowed two goals from Tyler Ennis among total 10 shots from the Buds, but not before traditional starter Keith Kinkaid permitted five goals on 21 shots through the first two periods. Blackwood is not a recommended start against a Columbus team that boasts a respectable road record of 9-5-1 this season.