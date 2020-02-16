Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set for home start
Blackwood will patrol the home crease for Sunday's matchup versus Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The 23-year-old has been stellar in his past five starts, racking up a 4-0-1 record to go along with a 1.75 GAA and .949 save percentage in that span. Blackwood will draw a great matchup Sunday, facing a Blue Jackets offense that ranks 28th in goals per game this season (2.58).
