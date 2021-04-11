Blackwood will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is looking to snap a four-game losing streak in which he posted an .880 save percentage. During that stretch, the 24-year-old allowed five goals on 26 shots to the Penguins on Friday. Blackwood has been streaky this season, and he'll get a tough matchup, as the Penguins have scored at least four goals in five straight contests.