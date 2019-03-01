Blackwood will start in goal Saturday versus host Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils reportedly will go with Cory Schneider for a home game against the Flyers on Friday, whereas Blackwood is set to cap off the back-to-back set in a home clash with a Boston team that ranks 13th in the league in scoring at 2.98 goals per game. The rookie netminder has played so well that GM Ray Shero felt comfortable shipping Keith Kinkaid to the division-sharing Blue Jackets ahead of the trade deadline, so we shouldn't be surprised if he's ultimately able to steal a win from the contending B's this weekend.