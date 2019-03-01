Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set to face Boston on Saturday
Blackwood will start in goal Saturday versus host Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils reportedly will go with Cory Schneider for a home game against the Flyers on Friday, whereas Blackwood is set to cap off the back-to-back set in a home clash with a Boston team that ranks 13th in the league in scoring at 2.98 goals per game. The rookie netminder has played so well that GM Ray Shero felt comfortable shipping Keith Kinkaid to the division-sharing Blue Jackets ahead of the trade deadline, so we shouldn't be surprised if he's ultimately able to steal a win from the contending B's this weekend.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffers tough loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Wednesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Promoted following Kinkaid deal•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Sent back to minors•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Break just what doctor ordered•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Get starting nod Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...