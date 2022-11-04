Blackwood is expected to start on the road against Edmonton on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Edmonton has the third-best offense in the league with an average of 4.10 goals per game, so Blackwood has his work cut out for him. He has a 4-2-0 record, 2.67 GAA and .879 save percentage in six starts this season. It's worth noting that although Blackwood's overall save percentage leaves plenty to be desired, he has surrendered two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts, so he's had some strong contests along with a pair of ugly games.