Blackwood is expected to start Monday's home game against Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has won his past three starts, blocking 55 of 59 shots. He was named the NHL's third star of the week for the period ending Oct. 23 for his efforts. He has bounced back nicely following a shaky season debut.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Secures third win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Secures easy win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Thursday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Rallies for first win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start Tuesday•