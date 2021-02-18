Blackwood is slated to be between the pipes on the road versus Boston on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood put together a solid performance in his first game back from a lengthy layoff in which he stopped 37 of 39 shots in a winning effort. The 24-year-old Thunder Bay native has yet to lose in regulation this season in four appearances and will look to continue rolling against the Bruins.
