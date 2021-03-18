Blackwood is expected between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood brought a six-game losing streak to a close with Tuesday's victory over Buffalo in which he made 33 saves on 35 shots. The 24-year-old netminder will look to build upon the win heading into Thursday's contest and could benefit if Evgeni Malkin (lower body) is unable to play.
