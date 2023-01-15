Blackwood will guard the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood will start his first contest since Jan. 1. He's given up four goals in each of his last two outings, though they were both against tough opponents in the Bruins and the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old will face a Kings team that is second in the Pacific Division and has won seven of its last 10 games.