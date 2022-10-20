Blackwood is expected to start Thursday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood led the Devils out for the pregame warmups Thursday. The Islanders aren't too strong of a team offensively, so this is a fair opponent for Blackwood.
