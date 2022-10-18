Blackwood is expected to start Tuesday against Anaheim, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Blackwood saved 20 of 24 shots in a 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday. The Ducks have a solid young offense, so this isn't the easiest of assignments for Blackwood, but the Devils should be especially motivated after dropping their first two games of the season by significant margins.
