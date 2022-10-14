Blackwood made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Flyers on Thursday. He allowed four goals.

Gulp. Blackwood is coming off a couple tough seasons and on the surface, Thursday's effort seems much of the same. The game was knotted 1-1 after one, but the Flyers tickled twine twice in the second in a span of just 23 seconds to go up 3-1. It was 4-1 by the 1:31 mark of the third, and the game was largely out of touch. Blackwood is second fiddle to new arrival Vitek Vanecek and needs to focus on resurrecting his game and its promise. Give him space on the wire until he does.