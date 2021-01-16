Blackwood stopped 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

He was locked in a goaltending duel with Jaroslav Halak for three-plus periods, and Blackwood was only denied a shutout when Patrice Bergeron beat him for a short-handed marker late in the second period. The 24-year-old netminder has been very sharp to begin the season, turning aside 62 of 65 shots (.954 save percentage) through two games to earn three points in the standings for the Devils.