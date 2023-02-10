Blackwood stopped 33 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-1 victory over the Kraken.
An Adam Larsson goal in the second period was the lone blemish on Blackwood's line as the Devils' rallied for the 3-1 win. The win is Blackwood's first since Jan.14 as he improves to 7-4-2 with a .900 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder is a solid streaming option behind a strong Devils team, but his playing time has been limited while backing up Vitek Vanecek.
