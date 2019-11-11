Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Shines in Vancouver
Blackwood made 30 saves in a 2-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday.
The only shot that got away from Blackwood came on a Vancouver power play, scored by Brock Boeser. New Jersey's 22-year-old netminder was perfect beyond that, and his 2019-20 season record now sits at 5-3-3.
