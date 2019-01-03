Blackwood made 35 saves on 40 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Jamie Benn's first-period goal ended Blackwood's shutout streak at 1:35:28. The loss also put an end to the 22-year-old's three-game winning streak, with Blackwood now owning a 3-2-0 record with a 1.91 GAA and .945 save percentage. As Keith Kinkaid continues his struggles, and with Cory Schneider on injured reserve with an abdominal injury, Blackwood figures to see the lion's share of starts for New Jersey moving forward.