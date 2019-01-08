Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Sitting out as precaution
Blackwood (lower body) took part in morning skate Tuesday, but he will sit out the evening's contest against the Sabres for precautionary reasons, Abbey Mastracco of the Bergen Record reports.
Blackwood continues to battle a lower-body issue that prevented him from playing Sunday against the Golden Knights as well. The fact that he took the ice for morning skate is a good sign that the promising young netminder's return is on the horizon, with his next opportunity arriving Thursday. Cameron Johnson will work as the backup to Keith Kinkaid again Tuesday.
