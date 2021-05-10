Blackwood (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's season finale against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood's season has come to a close, as Scott Wedgewood will start the season finale while Aaron Dell works in a backup role. A five-game winning streak prior to a clunker in his final appearance boosted Blackwood's numbers a bit down the stretch, but his overall results (14-17-4 with a 3.04 GAA and .902 save percentage) still left a lot to be desired. The 24-year-old netminder should continue to start for the Devils next season, but the defense in front of him will likely remain suspect barring a major offseason overhaul.