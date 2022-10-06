Blackwood is expected to start between the pipes against the Islanders on the road Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Thursday's contest will likely represent Blackwood's final game action of the preseason. He's expected to enter the campaign as New Jersey's No. 2 netminder behind newcomer Vitek Vanecek.
